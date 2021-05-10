in Music News

Pink’s “All I Know So Far” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Coldplay’s new single also received big support this week.

P!nk - All I Know So Far cover | RCA

The new P!nk and Coldplay singles each received considerable opening week support from hot adult contemporary radio programmers.

Picked up by 69 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” ranks as the week’s most added song. Coldplay’s “Higher Power” takes second place with a strong 58 adds.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” which landed at 10 new stations, ranks as third-most added. Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” follows in fourth place on the Mediabase add board with 7 playlist adds.

Each added by 5 stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu,” Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell,” Ben Platt’s “Imagine,” Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” and Macy Gray and The California Jet Club’s “Thinking Of You” tie for fifth.

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” Kali Uchis’ “telepatia,” and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” follow in a tie for ninth with 4 adds each.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

