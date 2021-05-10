Pink’s “All I Know So Far” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new P!nk and Coldplay singles each received considerable opening week support from hot adult contemporary radio programmers.

Picked up by 69 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, P!nk’s “All I Know So Far” ranks as the week’s most added song. Coldplay’s “Higher Power” takes second place with a strong 58 adds.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” which landed at 10 new stations, ranks as third-most added. Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” follows in fourth place on the Mediabase add board with 7 playlist adds.

Each added by 5 stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu,” Anson Seabra’s “Walked Through Hell,” Ben Platt’s “Imagine,” Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend,” and Macy Gray and The California Jet Club’s “Thinking Of You” tie for fifth.

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” Kali Uchis’ “telepatia,” and Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” follow in a tie for ninth with 4 adds each.