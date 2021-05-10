Alaina Castillo Scheduled To Perform On May 17 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Alaina Castillo, who has been steadily growing her audience on digital platforms, will soon perform on a late-night talk show.

NBC lists Castillo as the musical guest for the May 17 “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Castillo is tentatively set to perform her song “stfu (i got u),” which appears on her album “parallel universe, pt. 1.”

The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Julianna Margulies and Josh Duhamel. Brian Fasier-Moore will additionally sit-in with The 8G Band as part of a week-long residency.

Complete listings follow:

Monday, May 10: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Paula Pell (GIRLS5EVA). Show 1143A.

Tuesday, May 11: Guests Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window), Stacey Abrams (While Justice Sleeps) and musical guest Ashe (Song: “Me Without You,” Album: Ashlyn). Show 1144A.

Wednesday, May 12: Guests Aidy Bryant (Shrill, SNL) and Barry Jenkins (The Underground Railroad). Show 1145A.

Thursday, May 13: Guests Anthony Mackie (Solos) and Jean Smart (Hacks). Show 1146A.

Friday, May 14: Guests Michael Che (That Damn Michael Che) and Richard Kind (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 5/3/21)

Monday, May 17: Guests Julianna Margulies (Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life), Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy) and musical guest Alaina Castillo (Song: “stfu (I got u),” Album: parallel universe pt. 1). Brian Frasier-Moore sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1147A.