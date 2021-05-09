in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot AC Radio

“Save Your Tears” tops two radio charts this week.

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears video screenshot | Republic

As it retains the throne at pop radio, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” ascends to #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— Played ~17,268 times during the May 2-8 tracking period (-455), “Save Your Tears” celebrates a third week atop the Mediabase pop chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” the presumptive next #1, holds at #2 courtesy of its ~16,297 spins (1,465).

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” stays at #3, The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” jumps two spots to #4, and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” rises five places to #5.

— A spin count of ~5,851 (+306) meanwhile lifts “Save Your Tears” one spot to #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Taylor Swift’s “willow,” which spent the past two weeks at #1, slides to #2 with ~5,334 spins (-433).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” holds at #3, 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” stays at #4, and Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” spends another week at #5.

24kgoldnbillie eilishblackbeardaniel caesargiveoniann diorJustin Biebermachine gun kellyolivia rodrigosave your tearssilk sonicTaylor Swiftthe kid laroithe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mooski’s “Track Star” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart