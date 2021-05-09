in Music News

Mooski’s “Track Star” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Track Star” takes over #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Mooski - Track Star video screen | Wealthy 4 Life/UMG

Mooski’s “Track Star” climbs to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio airplay chart.

Up one spot from last week, “Track Star” earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,797 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 792.

Credited with ~5,168 spins during the May 2-8 tracking week (+279), Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood (featuring Lil Durk)” rises three spots to #2.

Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still (featuring Drake)” rises three places to #3, and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” drops a spot to #4. Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” concurrently rises four spots to #5.

Drake’s “What’s Next,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #6 this week.

