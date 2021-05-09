in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “POV” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio; Saweetie & Doja Cat’s “Best Friend” Makes Top 15

Ariana Grande now has three songs inside the Top 10.

Ariana Grande - positions cover | Republic

Ariana Grande’s music continues to prove resonant at pop radio. The artist’s current single “pov” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Up four places, “pov” grabs #8 on this week’s listing. The song received 10,590 spins during the May 2-8 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,710.

With “pov” hitting #8, the artist now has three songs — all solo releases — inside the Top 10. Her former #1 hits “positions” and “34+35” appear at #6 and #7, respectively.

— As “pov” enters the Top 10, Saweetie’s “Best Friend (featuring Doja Cat)” moves into the Top 15. The song rises one spot to #15 on the strength of its 7,894 tracking period plays (+604).

