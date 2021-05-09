in Music News

Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Calling My Phone” jumps to #1 on this week’s chart.

Calling My Phone video screen | SME/Columbia

As projected by Headline Planet, Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #2 last week, seizes the throne from Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open.” “Calling My Phone” received ~5,948 spins during the May 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 935 plays.

“Leave The Door Open” slides to #2 on this week’s chart, while Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” spends another week in the #3 position.

Pop Smoke’s “Hello (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)” rises two places to #4, and Lil Baby’s “On Me” ascends three spots to #5.

