BTS Members Showcase “Alluring Charm” In First Teaser Photo For “Butter”

With twelve days remaining until the release of “Butter,” BTS released the first teaser photo from the campaign.

As the BIGHIT Music release describes it, the photo finds the seven BTS members each displaying “alluring charm of their own.”

“Butter,” which follows the Grammy-nominated “Dynamite” as the group’s second English-language single, will arrive at 12AM EDT on May 21. A lock to post big early numbers on sales and streaming platforms, “Butter” will also launch for immediate pop radio airplay.

The first teaser photo follows; BIGHIT confirms that more are coming soon.