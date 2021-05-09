in Music News, New Music

BTS Members Showcase “Alluring Charm” In First Teaser Photo For “Butter”

“Butter” arrives later this month.

BTS - BUTTER teaser photo courtesy of BIGHIT Music

With twelve days remaining until the release of “Butter,” BTS released the first teaser photo from the campaign.

As the BIGHIT Music release describes it, the photo finds the seven BTS members each displaying “alluring charm of their own.”

“Butter,” which follows the Grammy-nominated “Dynamite” as the group’s second English-language single, will arrive at 12AM EDT on May 21. A lock to post big early numbers on sales and streaming platforms, “Butter” will also launch for immediate pop radio airplay.

The first teaser photo follows; BIGHIT confirms that more are coming soon.

BTS – Butter Teaser photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

btsbutter

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

