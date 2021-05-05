Tate McRae’s “You Broke Me First” Earns 2x Platinum Certification In United States

In the wake of reaching #1 at pop radio, Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” has earned another impressive honor. The breakthrough single has reached multi-platinum status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “you broke me first” formally received a 2x platinum certification on Monday, May 3. The award signifies 2 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

In addition to hitting #1 at pop radio (and the top ten at hot adult contemporary), “you broke me first” has been an enduring success story on digital platforms. Its combined activity resulted in a peak of #17 on the Billboard Hot 100, while helping McRae reach #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.