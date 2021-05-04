Thalía Scheduled For Interview, Performance On May 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Iconic entertainer Thalía will have a big role on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Thalía will appear for both an interview and performance on the May 11 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Joel McHale.

The double-duty gig will mark Thalía’s first appearance on the Fallon-hosted “Tonight Show.”

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Thomas Rhett (May 4), Sech (May 6), Mad Foxes (May 7), and Weezer (May 10). A complete look at the next week’s worth of “Fallon” lineups follows:

Tuesday, May 4: Guests include Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and musical guest Thomas Rhett. Show #1455

Wednesday, May 5: Guests include Channing Tatum, Josh Duhamel and stand-up guest Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1456

Thursday, May 6: Guests include Jessica Alba, Marc Maron and musical guest Sech. Show #1457

Friday, May 7: Guests include Jessica Biel and Chiara Aurelia, Nick Thune and musical guest Mad Foxes. Show #1458

Monday, May 10: Guests include Leslie Jones, X González and musical guest Weezer. Show #1459

Tuesday, May 11: Guests include Joel McHale, Thalía and musical guest Thalía. Show #1460