The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Heads For #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Save Your Tears” will take over the top spot at Hot AC.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is on the verge of reaching #1 at another radio format.

The song, which has spent the past two weeks atop the pop chart, will rise to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

“Save Your Tears” received 2,450 Hot AC spins during the first three days of the May 2-8 tracking period. Up 5% from the count at this point last week, the tally earns “Save Your Tears” the #1 position on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face an obvious threat from below, “Save Your Tears” should have no trouble reaching #1 as the chart goes final. The official result will be revealed Sunday.

