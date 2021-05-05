Ratings: Freeform’s “Cruel Summer” Enjoys Viewership Gain For Episode 4

This week’s edition of “Cruel Summer” posted live+same-day ratings gains, besting last week’s adults 18-49 and overall audience figures.

According to data posted by Showbuzz, the Tuesday, May 4 “Cruel Summer” drew a 0.11 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 260K overall viewers. The previous episode drew a 0.08 in the demo and 228K in overall audience.

This week’s demo number, moreover, ties that drawn by part one of the two-hour April 20 premiere as the best of the show’s four airings to date.

Although a L+SD viewership gain is always cause for celebration, it is worth noting that the initial TV audience ultimately makes up a small portion of the “Cruel Summer” reach. Freeform recently revealed that the premiere, which only drew 274K L+SD viewers, reached an audience of 3.81 million with multi-platform and delayed options included. That figure marked the highest ever for a Freeform series debut.