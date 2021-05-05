Dave Chappelle Scheduled For May 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Superstar comedian Dave Chappelle will appear on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Chappelle will be the lead interview guest on the May 12 edition of the late-night talk show. Chappelle will also take part in the nightly performance, providing narration as J.PERIOD, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché perform “All In Your Head.”
The May 12 “Fallon” will additionally feature a chat with Nikki Glaser. Complete listings follow:
Wednesday, May 5: Guests include Channing Tatum, Josh Duhamel and stand-up guest Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1456
Thursday, May 6: Guests include Jessica Alba, Marc Maron and musical guest Sech. Show #1457
Friday, May 7: Guests include Jessica Biel and Chiara Aurelia, Nick Thune and musical guest Mad Foxes. Show #1458
Monday, May 10: Guests include Leslie Jones, X González and musical guest Weezer. Show #1459
Tuesday, May 11: Guests include Joel McHale, Thalia and musical guest Thalia. Show #1460
Wednesday, May 12: Guests include Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser and musical guest J.PERIOD ft. Black Thought & Tiffany Gouché with narration by Dave Chappelle. Show #1461
