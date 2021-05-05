“Manifest” Star Luna Blaise To Appear On May 13 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Manifest” star Luna Blaise will soon support the show with a daytime talk show appearance.

The actress, who plays Olive Stone on the third-season NBC drama, will appear on the May 13 edition of “Kelly.” That day’s episode will also feature appearances by Lauren Graham and Jimmie Johnson. Kelly and her band will additionally perform “Lay Me Down” as their daily cover song.

Other guest set to appear on next week’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes include Paul Feig (May 10), Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali (May 10), Aidy Bryant (May 10), Stephanie Izard (May 10), Sara Gore (May 11), Mariska Hargitay (May 11), Aaron Tveit (May 11), Maya Rudolph (May 11), Seth Rogen (May 12), Bethenny Frankel (May 12), Amy Adams (May 14), and Alfonso Ribeiro (May 14).

As a reminder, listings for all “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes are subject-to-change.