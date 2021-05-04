in TV News

First Look: Pete Davidson, Jodie Turner-Smith Make In-Studio Appearances On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

They appear for interviews on Tuesday’s broadcast.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1140A -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor/comedian Pete Davidson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on May 4, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

After more than a year of mostly relying on virtual interviews, talk shows are finally beginning to welcome more in-studio guests.

Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features two such guests, as both Pete Davidson and Jodie Turner-Smith physically appear in Studio 8G.

The guests each have interviews with host Seth Meyers during the broadcast. Said broadcast also features a virtual interview with George Saunders

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Headline Planet will share video highlights upon availability.

In the meantime, photos from the in-studio taping are available.

jodie turner-smithlate nightnbcpete davidsonseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

