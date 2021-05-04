First Look: Pete Davidson, Jodie Turner-Smith Make In-Studio Appearances On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

After more than a year of mostly relying on virtual interviews, talk shows are finally beginning to welcome more in-studio guests.

Tuesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features two such guests, as both Pete Davidson and Jodie Turner-Smith physically appear in Studio 8G.

The guests each have interviews with host Seth Meyers during the broadcast. Said broadcast also features a virtual interview with George Saunders

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Headline Planet will share video highlights upon availability.

In the meantime, photos from the in-studio taping are available.