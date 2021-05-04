in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Erupts As Pop & Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

Both formats were eager to embrace the new Billie Eilish single.

Billie Eilish - Your Power video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” unsurprisingly earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop and alternative radio add boards.

The eagerly anticipated single won support from 141 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while landing on playlists at 48 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations.

— Picked up by another 27 stations, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” takes second place on the pop add board.

Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman),” a playlist pickup for 26 stations, follows in third place. Major Lazer’s “Titans (featuring Sia & Labrinth)” grabs fourth with 15 pickups, and Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” follows in fifth with 14 new adds.

Other pop radio add leaders include Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (13 adds, 6th-most), GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” (12 adds, 7th-most), DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” (9 adds, 8th-most, tie), Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” (9 adds, 8th-most, tie), AJR’s “Way Less Sad” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).

— With pickups from 30 Mediabase-monitored alt stations, Machine Gun Kelly’s “love race (featuring Kellin Quinn)” takes second on that format’s add board.

Cannons’ “Bad Dream” and The Maine’s “Sticky,” each added by 9 stations, follow in a tie for third. With 5 adds each, Girl In Red’s “Serotonin,” The Hunna’s “Bad Place,” and The Black Keys’ “Crawling Kingsnake” tie for fifth.

Other alternative add leaders include K.Flay’s “Four Letter Words” (4 adds, 8th-most), Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), Alice Merton’s “Veritgo” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), CHVRCHES’ “He Said She Said” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Peach Tree Rascals’ “Change My Mind” (3 adds, 9th-most, tie).

