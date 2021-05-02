in Music News

Sara Kays’ “Remember That Night,” Mooski’s “Track Star,” Veronika’s “Homesick” Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

“Remember That Night,” “Track Star,” and “Homesick” post airplay increases.

Sara Kays by Meg McCauly | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Sara Kays’ Triple A hit “Remember That Night” continues its climb at pop radio, officially earning a Top 50 position this week. Mooski’s “Track Star” and Veronika’s “Homesick” also move into the pop radio format’s Top 50.

Played 309 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period (+132), “Remember That Night” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #56 last week.

“Track Star” concurrently rises five places to #48. The song received 283 spins inside the walls of this week’s tracking period (+57).

“Homesick,” which received 264 plays during the official tracking period (+29), rises three spots to #49.

homesickmooskiremember that nightsara kaystrack starveronika

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” AJ Mitchell’s “STOP,” Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Jake Owen’s “Made For You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio