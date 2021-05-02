Sara Kays’ “Remember That Night,” Mooski’s “Track Star,” Veronika’s “Homesick” Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Sara Kays’ Triple A hit “Remember That Night” continues its climb at pop radio, officially earning a Top 50 position this week. Mooski’s “Track Star” and Veronika’s “Homesick” also move into the pop radio format’s Top 50.

Played 309 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period (+132), “Remember That Night” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #46 song. It was #56 last week.

“Track Star” concurrently rises five places to #48. The song received 283 spins inside the walls of this week’s tracking period (+57).

“Homesick,” which received 264 plays during the official tracking period (+29), rises three spots to #49.