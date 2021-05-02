Jake Owen’s “Made For You” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jake Owen’s “Made For You” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Made For You” seizes the throne from Tenille Arts’ “Somebody Like That.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Made For You” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 25-May 1 tracking period. The single received 8,266 spins (+432) and 39.02 million audience impressions.

Up five places, Rascal Flatts’ “How They Remember You” takes #2 this week. Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” slides one spot to #3, Sam Hunt’s “Breaking Up Was Easy In The ’90s” holds at #4, and Eric Church’s “Hell Of A View” stays at #5.

The aforementioned “Somebody Like That” drops to #14 this week.