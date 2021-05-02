in Music News

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” AJ Mitchell’s “STOP,” Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“You,” “Your Power,” “STOP,” and “la di die” officially enter the Top 40.

You single cover | Epic

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power,” AJ Mitchell’s “STOP,” and Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “You” makes this week’s listing at #32. The collaboration received 1,695 spins during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 945.

Despite not launching until the fifth day of the tracking period, “Your Power” debuts at #34 with 1,287 spins.

A spin count of 896 (+164) concurrently lifts “STOP” four places to #39.

Up eight places, “la di die” takes #40 with 877 spins (+478).

