in Music News

Drake’s “What’s Next” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“What’s Next” had already reached the top of the rhythmic chart.

Drake - Scary Hours 2 Cover | OVO/Republic | Via @drake on Twitter

In mid-April, Drake’s “What’s Next” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

This week, the song reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase urban radio listing.

Played ~5,600 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “What’s Next” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count represents a week-over-week gain of 581.

Up three places, Mooski’s “Track Star” grabs the runner-up spot on this week’s chart. Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” slides one spot to #3, while SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” declines three places to #4.

Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood (featuring Lil Durk)” concurrently rises one spot to #5.

Drakelil durkmooskipooh shiestypop smokeSpotemGottemwhat's next

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

LILHUDDY’s “America’s Sweetheart” Debuts On US & Global YouTube Music Videos Charts; Charli D’Amelio Co-Stars

Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again” Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart