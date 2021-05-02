Drake’s “What’s Next” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

In mid-April, Drake’s “What’s Next” reached #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
This week, the song reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase urban radio listing.
Played ~5,600 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “What’s Next” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count represents a week-over-week gain of 581.
Up three places, Mooski’s “Track Star” grabs the runner-up spot on this week’s chart. Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” slides one spot to #3, while SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” declines three places to #4.
Pooh Shiesty’s “Back In Blood (featuring Lil Durk)” concurrently rises one spot to #5.
