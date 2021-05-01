in Music News

LILHUDDY’s “America’s Sweetheart” Debuts On US & Global YouTube Music Videos Charts; Charli D’Amelio Co-Stars

The buzzy video lands in the Top 25 on US YouTube.

LILHUDDY and Charli D'Amelio in America's Sweetheart | Immersive/Sandlot/Geffen

The video for LILHUDDY’s “America’s Sweetheart” attracted ample interest during its opening week, earning spots on the US and Global YouTube Music Videos Charts.

With an American tracking period view count of 2.17 million, “America’s Sweetheart” earns #23 on the US YouTube Music Videos Chart. The recipient of 6.8 million worldwide views during the April 23-29 tracking period, “America’s Sweetheart” concurrently starts at #82 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The “America’s Sweetheart” video notably co-stars the immensely popular Charli D’Amelio, who shared a collection of behind-the-scenes photos (as well as a lengthy message) in a well-received Instagram post.

“miss damelio im so prada you,” wrote LILHUDDY in a comment on said post. “hardest working kind hearted hooman i’ve ever met. thank u for being the greatest co star.”

