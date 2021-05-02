in Music News

Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again” Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Breathe Again” ascends to #1 on this week’s active rock listing.

Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again,” the #3 song on last week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart, ascends to #1 this week.

The Pop Evil song received ~1,732 spins during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 76.

“Breathe Again” seizes the throne from The Pretty Reckless’ “And So It Went (featuring Tom Morello),” which drops to #2 after two weeks on top.

Seether’s “Bruised and Bloodied” rises one spot to #3 on this week’s listing, and The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” climbs one place to #4. Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” meanwhile endures a three-position fall to #5.

