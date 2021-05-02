in Music News

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 On Rhythmic Chart

The Silk Sonic single remains a force on the radio charts.

Silk Sonic - Leave The Door Open video screen | Atlantic

Making good on the mid-week projection, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” officially enters the Top 10 at pop radio. The song, meanwhile, retains its #1 spot at the rhythmic format.

— Credited with ~10,883 pop plays during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “Leave The Door Open” rises one spot to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 954 plays.

— With a spin count of ~5,575 (+173), “Leave The Door Open” meanwhile earns a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” concurrently jumps five spots to #2 on the rhythmic listing, while Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” rises three places to #3.

Drake’s “What’s Next” (#4, -2) and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (#5, -2) complete the rhythmic Top 5.

6LACKanderson paakBruno Marsdaniel caesarDrakegiveonJustin Bieberleave the door openlil tjaypop smokesilk sonic

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song