Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 On Rhythmic Chart

Making good on the mid-week projection, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open” officially enters the Top 10 at pop radio. The song, meanwhile, retains its #1 spot at the rhythmic format.

— Credited with ~10,883 pop plays during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “Leave The Door Open” rises one spot to #10 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 954 plays.

— With a spin count of ~5,575 (+173), “Leave The Door Open” meanwhile earns a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” concurrently jumps five spots to #2 on the rhythmic listing, while Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” rises three places to #3.

Drake’s “What’s Next” (#4, -2) and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (#5, -2) complete the rhythmic Top 5.