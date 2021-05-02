in Music News

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” Spends 3rd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

“BED” continues its streak atop the dance radio chart.

Joel Corry & RAYE in BED music video | Screenshot | UMG/WMG/Perfect Havoc

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” remains the clear #1 song on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~503 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “BED” celebrates a third week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 13 but keeps “BED” nearly 100 spins ahead of the competition.

ATB, Topic & A7S’ “Your Love (9PM),” the closest competitor, rises one spot to #2 with ~407 spins (+30).

Anabel Englund’s “Underwater (featuring MK)” slides one place to #3, and Petey Martin & Lauren Daigle’s “Come Back Home” rises one place to #4. Shane Codd’s “Get Out My Head” concurrently drops one spot to #5.

