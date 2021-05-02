Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s “willow” retains the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.
Played ~5,760 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “willow” enjoys a second week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 223 but keeps the “evermore” single ahead of the competition.
The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” again the closest competitor, received ~5,536 spins during the tracking period (+167).
Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” spends another week in the #3 position, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” holds onto the #4 spot. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am,” also unchanged from last week, claims #5.
