in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Willow” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The “evermore” track officially becomes a multi-week #1.

Taylor Swift - willow video screen | UMG/Republic

Taylor Swift’s “willow” retains the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,760 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “willow” enjoys a second week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 223 but keeps the “evermore” single ahead of the competition.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” again the closest competitor, received ~5,536 spins during the tracking period (+167).

Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” spends another week in the #3 position, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” holds onto the #4 spot. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am,” also unchanged from last week, claims #5.

24kgoldnbillie eilishiann diorolivia rodrigoTaylor Swiftthe weekndwillow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Stays #1 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Top 3

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s “Leave The Door Open” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 On Rhythmic Chart