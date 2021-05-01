Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Jumps To #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Improves To #3 Globally

Despite not launching until mid-day, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” earned #9 on the US Spotify chart for Thursday, April 29. It meanwhile took #25 on the Global Spotify listing for that day.

Following its first full day in the market, the new single predictably makes big jumps on both charts.

Credited with 2,088,133 American streams on Friday, April 30, “Your Power” ascends to #1 on the daily US chart. The new Billie Eilish single concurrently rises to #3 on the Global chart, courtesy of its 6,239,924 worldwide Friday streams.

“Your Power” is also faring well at radio, moving into the Top 30 on the Mediabase building alternative chart and Top 40 on the Mediabase building pop chart. It also appears at #13 on Global Apple Music and at #26 on US Apple Music.

“Your Power” appears on the Grammy-winning artist’s forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever.”