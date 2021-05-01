in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Jumps To #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Improves To #3 Globally

“Your Power” is also making moves at radio.

Billie Eilish - Your Power video screen | Darkroom/Interscope

Despite not launching until mid-day, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” earned #9 on the US Spotify chart for Thursday, April 29. It meanwhile took #25 on the Global Spotify listing for that day.

Following its first full day in the market, the new single predictably makes big jumps on both charts.

Credited with 2,088,133 American streams on Friday, April 30, “Your Power” ascends to #1 on the daily US chart. The new Billie Eilish single concurrently rises to #3 on the Global chart, courtesy of its 6,239,924 worldwide Friday streams.

“Your Power” is also faring well at radio, moving into the Top 30 on the Mediabase building alternative chart and Top 40 on the Mediabase building pop chart. It also appears at #13 on Global Apple Music and at #26 on US Apple Music.

“Your Power” appears on the Grammy-winning artist’s forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever.”

billie eilishyour power

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Baby Keem & Travis Scott’s “Durag Activity” Ranks As Top Debut On US Spotify Streaming Chart, The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” Earns Mark Globally

DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z, James Fauntleroy & The Hive’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart