Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Julia Michaels, Rag’n’Bone Man, Imagine Dragons Listed For “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performers

A new wave of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” performers was just announced.

Julia Michaels - Not In Chronological Order cover | Republic Records

Listings for a new string of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes just emerged, and several feature musical performances.

According to the new listings, Luke Bryan will appear as an interview and musical guest on the May 4 edition of the talk show. Fellow country star Thomas Rhett will appear in the same joint interview-performance role on May 5.

Julia Michaels, who had an early 2021 performance date postponed, will perform on the May 6 edition of “Ellen.”

Additional upcoming performances include Rag’n’Bone Man on May 10 and Imagine Dragons on May 11.

As previously reported, there will also be one more musical performance this week: Maroon 5 will play the show’s 3000th episode celebration on April 29. Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

April 29 – Adam Levine, musical guest Maroon 5
April 30 – Topher Grace, Caleb McLaughlin, guest host Anthony Anderson
May 3 – Justin Theroux, Bethenny Frankel, Cameron Jay
May 4 – Interview and musical guest Luke Bryan, Emmanuel Acho
May 5 – Michael Che, interview and musical guest Thomas Rhett
May 6 – Courteney Cox, musical guest Julia Michaels
May 7 – TBA Mother’s Day Show
May 10 – Michael B. Jordan, Tahar Rahim, musical guest Rag’n’Bone Man
May 11 – P!nk, musical guest Imagine Dragons

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

