Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Julia Michaels, Rag’n’Bone Man, Imagine Dragons Listed For “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Performers

Listings for a new string of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes just emerged, and several feature musical performances.

According to the new listings, Luke Bryan will appear as an interview and musical guest on the May 4 edition of the talk show. Fellow country star Thomas Rhett will appear in the same joint interview-performance role on May 5.

Julia Michaels, who had an early 2021 performance date postponed, will perform on the May 6 edition of “Ellen.”

Additional upcoming performances include Rag’n’Bone Man on May 10 and Imagine Dragons on May 11.

As previously reported, there will also be one more musical performance this week: Maroon 5 will play the show’s 3000th episode celebration on April 29. Complete listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

April 29 – Adam Levine, musical guest Maroon 5

April 30 – Topher Grace, Caleb McLaughlin, guest host Anthony Anderson

May 3 – Justin Theroux, Bethenny Frankel, Cameron Jay

May 4 – Interview and musical guest Luke Bryan, Emmanuel Acho

May 5 – Michael Che, interview and musical guest Thomas Rhett

May 6 – Courteney Cox, musical guest Julia Michaels

May 7 – TBA Mother’s Day Show

May 10 – Michael B. Jordan, Tahar Rahim, musical guest Rag’n’Bone Man

May 11 – P!nk, musical guest Imagine Dragons