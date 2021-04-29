Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Single “Leave The Door Open” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s debut Silk Sonic single “Leave The Door Open,” the reigning #1 song at rhythmic radio, is about to make another gain on the Mediabase pop chart. The collaboration should earn a Top 10 position on this week’s chart.

“Leave The Door Open” received 4,510 spins during the first three days of the April 25-May 1 tracking period. Up 11% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Leave The Door Open” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time pop chart.

As the song does not face an imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

“Leave The Door Open” meanwhile has a good chance of retaining the #1 position at rhythmic radio this week. It is also approaching the Top 10 at the hot adult contemporary format, while eyeing a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.