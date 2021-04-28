Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd Booked To Perform “Chasing After You” On May 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

On the heels of their recent Academy of Country Music Awards performance, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are gearing up for another televised rendition of “Chasing After You.”

According to NBC, they will perform their collaboration on the May 5 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Amy Klobuchar and Robin Thede. Mario Duplantier, as previously noted, will be sitting in with The 8G Band.

“Chasing After You” made the Billboard Hot 100 following the ACM Awards gig, marking the first Ryan Hurd song to make the chart. The song is currently on the rise at country radio.

Complete “Late Night” listings follow:

Wednesday, April 28: Guests Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ari Melber (The Beat with Ari Melber) and musical guest Moon Vs Sun (Song: “I’m Going To Break Your Heart,” Album & Documentary: I’m Going To Break Your Heart). Show 1137A.

Thursday, April 29: Guest Leslie Jordan (HOW Y’ALL DOING?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived) and musical guest Ashnikko featuring Princess Nokia (Song: “Slumber Party,” Album: DEMIDEVIL). Show 1138A.

Friday, April 30: Guests Hank Azaria (The Jim Brockmire Podcast, The Simpsons), Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show, The Great North). Emmanuelle Caplette sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 4/20/21)

Monday, May 3: Guests Michael Che (That Damn Michael Che) and Richard Kind (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1139A.

Tuesday, May 4: Guests Pete Davidson (Hit Job), Jodie Turner-Smith (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), and George Saunders (A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1140A.

Wednesday, May 5: Guests Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and musical guest Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Song: “Chasing After You”). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1141A.