Skylar Stecker Continues Stellar 2021 With Fantastic New Single “Questions”

Fully dialed into her artistic identity, Skylar Stecker has been releasing some fantastic music.

Skylar Stecker - Questions video screenshot | The Orchard/Human Re Sources

There is something truly special about witnessing an artist’s talent and vision fall into perfect alignment. With her 2021 releases, Skylar Stecker has been providing a window into such a moment.

The artist’s banner 2021 began with the release of “Superman” in January. The intimate, R&B-leaning track afforded the artist the opportunity to explore the technical and emotional nuances of her voice. She seized it, delivering one of the most alluring songs of her career.

Her February follow-up “FWY” may have featured a different sonic vibe and energy, but Stecker’s performance possessed the same degree of comfort and command. It was yet another portrait of a talented, dialed-in artist who was truly realizing her vision.

This past Friday, Stecker improved her 2021 stat line to 3-for-3 with the release of “Questions.”

A superb modern R&B track, “Questions” finds Stecker navigating an inviting, infectious melody with aplomb. Stecker’s vocal work is as beautiful and dynamic as ever, yielding a performance that is not simply impressive but rich with honest human feeling. With punchy, contemporary production to complement Stecker’s singing, “Questions” is an undeniably effective song.

Stecker notably wrote, co-produced, and vocal produced “Questions.” As a result, she deserves credit for both her creative ability and her keen awareness of the best sound for her voice and artistic identity.

The 2021 singles did not launch with the same commercial advantages and built-in exposure Stecker had earlier in her career. As they more faithfully represent her musical strengths and artistic identity than anything she has previously released, they nonetheless deserve the brightest possible spotlight.

The recent music videos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

