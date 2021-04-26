in Music News

Brett Young’s “Not Yet” Claims Most Added Honor At Country Radio

“Not Yet” receives big impact week support at country radio.

Brett Young - Not Yet lyric video screen | Big Machine

The follow-up to Brett Young’s chart-topping “Lady” received a warm welcome at country radio.

Entitled “Not Yet,” the new song received playlist pickups from 59 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. With that count, it ranks as the format’s most added song.

A playlist pickup for 36 stations, Chris Lane’s “Fill Them Boots” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

An add count of 26 slots Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again” in third; Brothers Osborne’s “I’m Not For Everyone” follows in fourth place with 24 playlist adds.

With pickups from 21 new stations, Luke Bryan’s “Waves” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my heart (featuring Kenny Chesney)” (19 adds, 6th-most), Callista Clark’s “It’s ‘Cause I Am” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), HARDY’s “Give Heaven Some Hell” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley’s “Freedom Was A Highway” (9 adds, 9th-most), Lauren Alaina & Jon Pardi’s “Getting Over Him” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).

brad paisleybrett youngcallista clarkchris lanehardyjimmie allenjon pardikelsea ballerinikenny chesneylauren alainanot yetparker mccollumthomas rhett

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Girl In Red Confirmed For Performance On May 3 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Skylar Stecker Continues Stellar 2021 With Fantastic New Single “Questions”