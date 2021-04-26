Brett Young’s “Not Yet” Claims Most Added Honor At Country Radio

The follow-up to Brett Young’s chart-topping “Lady” received a warm welcome at country radio.

Entitled “Not Yet,” the new song received playlist pickups from 59 Mediabase-monitored stations this week. With that count, it ranks as the format’s most added song.

A playlist pickup for 36 stations, Chris Lane’s “Fill Them Boots” takes second place on the Mediabase add board.

An add count of 26 slots Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again” in third; Brothers Osborne’s “I’m Not For Everyone” follows in fourth place with 24 playlist adds.

With pickups from 21 new stations, Luke Bryan’s “Waves” takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Kelsea Ballerini’s “half of my heart (featuring Kenny Chesney)” (19 adds, 6th-most), Callista Clark’s “It’s ‘Cause I Am” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), HARDY’s “Give Heaven Some Hell” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley’s “Freedom Was A Highway” (9 adds, 9th-most), Lauren Alaina & Jon Pardi’s “Getting Over Him” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Parker McCollum’s “To Be Loved By You” (6 adds, 10th-most, tie).