Mark Cuban Chats About Dogecoin and More On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features a remote interview with Mark Cuban.

The billionaire mogul talks about numerous topics, ranging from his childhood business pursuits to his recommendations for budding entrepreneurs. He also explains what he looks for in a successful “Shark Tank” pitch.

The conversation later turns to the red-hot digital currency market, with Cuban offering “Ellen” viewers a primer on NFTs and the broader idea of cryptocurrency. Cuban then weighs in on Dogecoin (6:45 and 8:00 marks), offering his take on whether it makes for a good investment.

Tuesday’s “Ellen” will air later this afternoon, but a video of Cuban’s interview is already available: