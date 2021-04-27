Pete Davidson Scheduled For Interview On May 4 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Earlier this month, Pete Davidson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Early next month, he will appear on one of NBC’s other late-night talk shows.

NBC confirms Davidson for the May 4 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Davidson will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest.

According to the listing, Davidson will be appearing on behalf of the new “Hit Job” podcast series. “Saturday Night Live,” of course, is always a potential discussion topic with Davidson (especially given Meyers’ past work with the show).

The May 4 “Late Night” will also feature interviews with Jodie Turner-Smith and George Saunders. Mario Duplantier will be sitting in with The 8G Band.

Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, April 27: Guests Ed Helms (RUTHERFORD FALLS, Together Together), Michelle Buteau (The Circle) and Sen. Jon Tester. Show 1136A.

Wednesday, April 28: Guests Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ari Melber (The Beat with Ari Melber) and musical guest Moon Vs Sun (Song: “I’m Going To Break Your Heart,” Album & Documentary: I’m Going To Break Your Heart). Show 1137A.

Thursday, April 29: Guest Leslie Jordan (HOW Y’ALL DOING?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived) and musical guest Ashnikko featuring Princess Nokia (Song: “Slumber Party,” Album: DEMIDEVIL). Show 1138A.

Friday, April 30: Guests Hank Azaria (The Jim Brockmire Podcast, The Simpsons), Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses) and Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show, The Great North). Emmanuelle Caplette sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 4/20/21)

Monday, May 3: Guests Michael Che (That Damn Michael Che) and Richard Kind (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1139A.

Tuesday, May 4: Guests Pete Davidson (Hit Job), Jodie Turner-Smith (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), and George Saunders (A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1140A.