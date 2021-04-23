in Music News

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” Remix Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

The new version of “Save Your Tears” reaches #1 on iTunes.

Save Your Tears remix cover | Republic

The new remix of The Weeknds’ “Save Your Tears,” which features Ariana Grande, is off to an unsurprisingly hot start on iTunes.

The song reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart earlier Friday, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 12:20PM ET. “Save Your Tears” seized the throne from Matt Cooper’s new “Ain’t Met Us Yet,” which spent time at #1 earlier Friday morning.

“Ain’t Met Us Yet” is now #2, while Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” sits at #3. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (#4) and Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones” (#5) also hold Top 5 positions.

ariana grandegabby barrettmasked wolfmatt coopersave your tearssilk sonicthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Demi Lovato Appears For Interview On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Olivia Holt Scheduled To Appear On April 27 “Good Morning America”