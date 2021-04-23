Olivia Holt Scheduled To Appear On April 27 “Good Morning America”

Hours before the third episode airs on Freeform, “Cruel Summer” star Olivia Holt will make an appearance on “Good Morning America.”

Indeed, Holt will be an interview guest on the Tuesday, April 27 edition of the ABC talk show. The episode will also feature appearances by Cindy McCain, Elisabeth Moss, and Justin Baldoni.

The aforementioned “Cruel Summer” aired its two-hour premiere this past Tuesday; Holt stars as Kate Wallis.

Complete “GMA” listings follow:

Monday, April 26— GMA’s Oscars After Party featuring red carpet fashion with style experts Jason Bolden, Brad Goreski and Ade Samuel; an interview with DJ D-Nice, fashion tips with expert Melissa Garcia and more

Tuesday, April 27— Author Cindy McCain (“Stronger”); actress Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”); author Justin Baldoni (“Man Enough”); actress Olivia Holt (“Cruel Summer”)

Wednesday, April 28— Actor Billy Porter (“Pose”); author Leslie Jordan (“How Y’all Doing?”)

Thursday, April 29— Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Without Remorse”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, April 30— Director & writer Janet Mock (“Pose”)

Saturday, May 1— Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein; cooking with Genevieve Ko; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson