First Look: Ava Max, Alice Braga Appear On April 26 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” continues its run of episodes this coming week, and the first features an appearance by Ava Max.

Indeed, the pop star will be an in-studio interview guest on the Monday, April 26 edition of the daytime talk show.

The episode also features an in-studio appearance by “Queen Of The South” actress Alice Braga. Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker is also set to make an appearance during the April 26 “Kelly.”

In advance of Monday afternoon’s broadcast, NBCUniversal shared photos of Ava Max and Alice Braga at the recent taping: