Eric Church’s “Heart” Wins US Album Sales Race, Young Stoner Life’s “Slime Language 2” Takes #1 Overall

The latest US album race produces a split-chart situation, as Eric Church’s “Heart” rules for album sales while Young Stoner Life, Young Thug & Gunna’s “Slime Language 2” rules for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Heart” sold 41.2K US copies during the April 16-22 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 49.7K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the consumption figure slots “Heart” at #5 on the overall chart.

“Slime Language 2” takes #1 on the overall chart, courtesy of its 120.2K in first-week consumption. The consumption figure includes 2.3K units from album sales, 0.9K units from track sales, and 116.9K units from streams.

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” (#2), Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” (#3), and Justin Bieber’s “Justice” (#4) also land above “Heart” on the overall chart, but none matched the Church release’s traditional album sales performance.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcome should be the same, however, with “Heart” leading for album sales and “Slime Language 2” earning #1 overall.