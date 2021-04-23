in TV News

Jordan McGraw, Years & Years, Gabby Barrett, Tom Grennan Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

CBS reveals this week’s “Late Late Show” performers.

Who will be performing on this coming week’s string of “Late Late Show With James Corden” episodes? CBS just provided the answer.

This week’s “Late Late Show” performers include Jordan McGraw, Years & Years, Gabby Barrett, and Tom Grennan.

McGraw will perform on the April 26 broadcast, while Years & Years and Barrett will respectively perform on the nights of April 27 and 28. Tom Grennan will play the week’s final original episode on April 29.

Complete listings follow:

April 26 – Pete Buttigieg, musical guest Jordan McGraw
April 27 – Zion Williamson, musical guest Years & Years
April 28 – Jason Schwartzmann, musical guest Gabby Barrett
April 29 – Brian Tyree Henry, musical guest Tom Grennan

All listings are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

