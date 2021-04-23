Zion Williamson Booked For Appearance On April 27 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

James chats with guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The New Orleans Pelicans do not have a game on April 27, but star forward Zion Williamson will still be on television.
According to new listings from CBS, Williamson will appear as the lead interview guest on that night’s “Late Late Show With James Corden.” The episode will also feature a performance by Years & Years.
In addition to putting up strong numbers on the court, Williamson has been in the headlines due to the launch of his “Zion 1” shoe under the Jordan brand.
“Late Late Show” listings are, of course, subject to change. Headline Planet will provide an update in the event his appearance is moved.
