Eight Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Appear On This Week’s Billboard Hot 100

Five of the songs are making their Hot 100 debut.

As the sum of its parts, Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” fared well enough to debut as a dominant #1 on the Billboard 200.

The individual parts also achieve their own notoriety this week. Eight songs from the album appear on this week’s Billboard Hot 100; five are new entries.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” which debuted last week after an abbreviated tracking period, improves to #30 this week.

“Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” re-enters at #52, while “Forever & Always (Taylor’s Version)” arrives at #65. “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” debuts at #71, and “You All Over Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (featuring Maren Morris)” returns to the chart at #72.

“You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)” (#75), “Fifteen (Taylor’s Version)” (#88), and “The Way I Loved You” (#94) also debut this week.

Swift also has a ninth song on the chart, as her “evermore” single “willow” takes #62 (-2).

Thanks to the debuts, Swift now boasts 136 career Hot 100 entries.

