in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Top 10

“RAPSTAR” tops this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Polo G - RAPSTAR video screen | Columbia/SME

Powered by a mammoth opening week streaming performance and solid early sales numbers, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” arrives at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, the buzzy hit seizes the Hot 100 crown from Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open.” That Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration falls to #3 this week, as Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” holds at #2.

“RAPSTAR,” Polo G’s first Hot 100 #1, concurrently debuts atop the Streaming Songs component chart. It also starts at #21 on Digital Song Sales; radio play, on the other hand, was fairly modest during its opening week.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” slides one spot to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” rises one place to #5.

— This week’s Top 10 features a second debut, as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” arrives at #7.

daniel caesardoja catgiveonJustin Bieberkiss me morelil nas xpolo grapstarsilk sonicsza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Glass Animals Perform “Heat Waves” On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Eight Songs From Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” Appear On This Week’s Billboard Hot 100