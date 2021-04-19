Billboard Hot 100: Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Top 10

Powered by a mammoth opening week streaming performance and solid early sales numbers, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” arrives at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, the buzzy hit seizes the Hot 100 crown from Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open.” That Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak collaboration falls to #3 this week, as Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” holds at #2.

“RAPSTAR,” Polo G’s first Hot 100 #1, concurrently debuts atop the Streaming Songs component chart. It also starts at #21 on Digital Song Sales; radio play, on the other hand, was fairly modest during its opening week.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” slides one spot to #4, and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” rises one place to #5.

— This week’s Top 10 features a second debut, as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” arrives at #7.