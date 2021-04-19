DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” Return To Billboard Hot 100 Chart At New Highs; “Party Up” Also Re-Enters

In the wake of the artist’s passing, three DMX songs return to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” the top performer, returns to the all-encompassing listing at #16. Not simply a new high for the song (besting its previous peak of 94), the #16 position represents a career-best for the late artist. His previous high of #17 came via “Money, Power & Respect,” a collaboration with The Lox and Lil Kim.

“Party Up (Up In Here)” concurrently re-enters the chart at #40, while “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” earns #46. The latter also represents a new high, as “X Gon” Give It To Ya” previously peaked at #60.

The late artist also saw a big chart move on the albums front, as his “The Best Of DMX” collection jumped to a new high of #2 on the Billboard 200.