DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” Return To Billboard Hot 100 Chart At New Highs; “Party Up” Also Re-Enters

DMX has three songs on this week’s Hot 100.

In the wake of the artist’s passing, three DMX songs return to the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” the top performer, returns to the all-encompassing listing at #16. Not simply a new high for the song (besting its previous peak of 94), the #16 position represents a career-best for the late artist. His previous high of #17 came via “Money, Power & Respect,” a collaboration with The Lox and Lil Kim.

“Party Up (Up In Here)” concurrently re-enters the chart at #40, while “X Gon’ Give It To Ya” earns #46. The latter also represents a new high, as “X Gon” Give It To Ya” previously peaked at #60.

The late artist also saw a big chart move on the albums front, as his “The Best Of DMX” collection jumped to a new high of #2 on the Billboard 200.

