Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following ACM Awards Performance

Elle King and Miranda Lambert opened the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards with their collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Right as the ceremony was concluding, the song reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Drunk” is one of several ACM performance selections in the Top 10. Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones”** is presently #3, while Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” holds the #6 position. Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” directly follows at #7, and Chris Stapleton’s “Maggie’s Song” is #10.

Additional ACM selections are making moves outside the Top 10 — and they could enter the region shortly.

**”The Good Ones” was already in the Top 5 prior to Barrett’s performance.