in Music News

Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart Following ACM Awards Performance

King and Lambert opened the show.

Elle King and Miranda Lambert perform for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS™ will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Photo: Brent Harrington/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Elle King and Miranda Lambert opened the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards with their collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

Right as the ceremony was concluding, the song reached #1 on the all-genre US iTunes sales chart.

“Drunk” is one of several ACM performance selections in the Top 10. Gabby Barrett’s “The Good Ones”** is presently #3, while Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris’ “Chasing After You” holds the #6 position. Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” directly follows at #7, and Chris Stapleton’s “Maggie’s Song” is #10.

Additional ACM selections are making moves outside the Top 10 — and they could enter the region shortly.

**”The Good Ones” was already in the Top 5 prior to Barrett’s performance.

chris stapletondrunk (and i don't wanna go home)elle kinggabby barrettluke combsmaren morrisMiranda Lambertryan hurd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jessica Biel & Olivia Holt Chat, Play “Wheel Of Mysteries” On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)