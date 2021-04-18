in TV News

Jessica Biel & Olivia Holt Chat, Play “Wheel Of Mysteries” On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

They appear in support of “Cruel Summer.”

Jessica Biel and Olivia Holt on 4/19/21 Ellen | Warner Bros

To heighten anticipation for Tuesday’s premiere of “Cruel Summer,” executive producer Jessica Biel and star Olivia Holt appear on Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The discussion kicks off with Biel sharing how her kids are getting along. She also talks about husband Justin Timberlake receiving an honorary doctorate.

As the conversation turns to “Cruel Summer,” Holt joins the chat. She and Biel discuss the upcoming show, while noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented them from actually meeting in person.

In addition to focusing on their new show, Holt and Biel reflect on some of their past commercial work. They subsequently join Ellen for a game of “Wheel Of Mysteries.”

The episode will air Monday afternoon, but videos of the aforementioned segments are already available:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

