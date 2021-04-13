in TV News

Ratings: “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Draws Best Demo Number Since Early January For Demi Lovato, Alan Kim Episode

The episode was also the week’s top-rated late night show.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1438 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Demi Lovato during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 9, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Featuring appearances by Demi Lovato and Alan Kim, the Friday, April 9 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” fared well with adults 18-49.

According to data posted by Showbuzz Daily, the episode drew 417K viewers in that advertiser-friendly demographic. The figure convincingly ranked as this past week’s best for a late-night talk show; no other program even reached 360K.

In terms of demo, the episode also ranked as the top “Fallon” original since January 6 (439K adults 18-49 for Dan Rather, Don Cheadle, and Katy Tur on the night of the Capitol attack). The only “Fallon” broadcast to perform better in that span was a re-run of the Michelle Obama-Guy Raz episode that aired after the “Law & Order” event on April 1.

The April 9 episode was also the most-watched “Fallon” of the week, drawing what Showbuzz reports as 1.57 million overall live+same-day viewers.

