ACM Awards Performances: Song Choices, Collaborations Confirmed For Sunday’s Show

With days remaining until the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, CBS provided a new wave of details about the night’s performances and collaborations.

The network, specifically, confirmed a handful of song choices for the broadcast:

– Elle King & Miranda Lambert to open the show with “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

– Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty to cover U2’s “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”

– Brothers Osborne to perform “I’m Not For Everyone”

– Kenny Chesney to perform “Knowing You”

– Eric Church to play “Bunch Of Nothing”

– Luke Combs to play “Forever After All”

– Dan + Shay to perform “Glad You Exist”

– Co-host Mickey Guyton to sing “Hold On”

– Alan Jackson to deliver “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “Drive (For Daddy Gene)”

– Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall to collaborate on “In His Arms”

– Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd to collaborate on “Chasing After You”

– Thomas Rhett to perform “What’s Your Country Song” and “Country Again”

– Blake Shelton to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Austin” on-stage, while also performing “Minimum Wage”

– Chris Stapleton to deliver “Maggie’s Song”

– Kane Brown and Chris Young to perform “Famous Friends”

– Carly Pearce and Lee Brice to duet on “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

– Carrie Underwood to perform a medley of hymns from “My Savior,” including one alongside Cece Winans

– Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney to collaborate on “half of my hometown”

– Lady A, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, and co-host Keith Urban will also perform at this year’s show

Co-hosted by Guyton and Urban, the show will officially emanate from three iconic Nashville locations: The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman, and The Bluebird. The show will also feature other Nashville-based performances from locations like The Station Inn and The Bridge Building.

The show will air from 8-11PM ET/PT this Sunday, April 18, on CBS and Paramount+.