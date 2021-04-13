in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms Track List For Debut Album “SOUR,” Arriving May 21

Rodrigo’s debut album arrives in just over a month.

Olivia Rodrigo - SOUR Cover | via @oliviarodrigo on Instagram | Geffen

At the time it went live for pre-orders, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut studio album was known by the working title “*O*R.” The singer-songwriter has since filled in those asterisks, revealing the final title as “SOUR.”

The album, which includes her chart-topping phenomenon “drivers license” and promising follow-up “deja vu,” arrives on May 21. To further heighten anticipation for the release, the artist has shared a full track list for the project:

brutal
traitor
drivers license
1 step forward, 3 steps back
deja vu
good 4 u
enough for you
happier
jealousy, jealousy
favorite crime
hope ur ok

