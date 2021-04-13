in Music News

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More,” Kali Uchis’ “Telepatia” Officially Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station picked up “Kiss Me More” and “telepatia.”

SZA and Doja Cat - Kiss Me More screenshot | RCA

On track to convincingly rank as this week’s most added song, Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” has won immediate support from dozens of pop stations.

That list includes New York’s Z100, which formally confirmed the playlist pickup Tuesday. New York’s #1 Hit Music Station also added Kali Uchis’ buzzy “telepatia” to its playlist this week.

“Kiss Me More,” which officially premiered this past Friday, already holds a Top 40 position at the format. “Telepatia” held a Top 50 position as of this past week and should foray into the Top 40 very soon.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.

