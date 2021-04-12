Demi Lovato Makes Billboard Hot 100 With “Dancing With The Devil,” Ariana Grande Collaboration “Met Him Last Night”

As her new album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” arrives at #2 on the Billboard 200, Demi Lovato scores new entries on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

“Dancing With The Devil” grabs #56 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks songs based on activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay. “Met Him Last Night (featuring Ariana Grande)” concurrently starts at #61.

Released prior to the official album launch, “Dancing With The Devil” was initially positioned as the official radio single. Radio interest has since shifted to “Met Him Last Night,” however, and the song will be formally impacting this week.