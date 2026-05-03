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Luke Combs Replaces Himself Atop Country Radio Chart As “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” Earns #1

“Sleepless In A Hotel Room” takes over the throne at country radio.

Luke Combs - Sleepless in a Hotel Room studio video | Columbia

Last week, Luke Combs ruled the Mediabase country radio singles chart with “Days Like These.” This week, he tops the listing with a different song.

His “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” rises one spot to #1, ruling for Mediabase chart points accumulated during the April 26-May 2 tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the tracking week.

Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” rises two spots to rank as the week’s #2 song, while Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” holds at #3. Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” (#4, +1) and Ella Langley’s “Be Her” (#5, +1) complete the Top 5.

“Days Like These” falls out of the Top 5 this week.

cody johnsonElla langleyluke combsriley greensleepless in a hotel roomtucker wetmore

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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