Luke Combs Replaces Himself Atop Country Radio Chart As “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” Earns #1

Last week, Luke Combs ruled the Mediabase country radio singles chart with “Days Like These.” This week, he tops the listing with a different song.

His “Sleepless In A Hotel Room” rises one spot to #1, ruling for Mediabase chart points accumulated during the April 26-May 2 tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the tracking week.

Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette” rises two spots to rank as the week’s #2 song, while Cody Johnson’s “The Fall” holds at #3. Riley Green’s “Change My Mind” (#4, +1) and Ella Langley’s “Be Her” (#5, +1) complete the Top 5.

“Days Like These” falls out of the Top 5 this week.