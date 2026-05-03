Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

Yellowcard and Good Charlotte - Bedroom Posters video screenshot | Better Noise/Atlantic
Yellowcard’s “Bedroom Posters (featuring Good Charlotte)” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,341 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, the song rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 234.
twenty one pilots’ “drag path” rises a level to rank as the week’s #2 song, while Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” ascends two places to #3.
Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” jumps three spots to #4, and Weezer’s “Go Away” rises a position to #5.
bedroom posters good charlotte sublime twenty one pilots weezer yellowcard young the giant
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