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Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

The veterans join forces for a new #1 hit.

Yellowcard and Good Charlotte - Bedroom Posters video screenshot | Better Noise/Atlantic

Yellowcard’s “Bedroom Posters (featuring Good Charlotte)” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,341 times during the April 26-May 2 tracking period, the song rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 234.

twenty one pilots’ “drag path” rises a level to rank as the week’s #2 song, while Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” ascends two places to #3.

Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” jumps three spots to #4, and Weezer’s “Go Away” rises a position to #5.

bedroom postersgood charlottesublimetwenty one pilotsweezeryellowcardyoung the giant

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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